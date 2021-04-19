MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Announce New Physical Therapy Clinic in Fountain Valley

Orange/Los Angeles Counties, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Fountain Valley, California, operating under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand.

With opening of the Fountain Valley - Warner clinic, located at 11420 Warner Ave, Suite B, the MemorialCare and PRN joint venture partnership offers the region’s most expansive network of physical therapy facilities with 22 clinics throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and plans to open additional locations this year.

“This partnership continues to expand our commitment to easily accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees—all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and a better patient experience,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “MemorialCare is pleased to partner with PRN to offer the region’s largest and fastest growing network of comprehensive physical therapy centers with locations in Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.”

“At PRN, we seek to provide the highest quality of physical therapy care and exemplary customer service to each and every local community we serve. Our joint venture partnership with MemorialCare allows us to further this endeavor as we now have two options for physical therapy care in the Fountain Valley area,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “As we begin to see more individuals become vaccinated and return to their daily, pre-pandemic routines, the need for PT care is increasing. Partnering with MemorialCare allows us to share our resources with more individuals in need of care throughout the state of California.”

Leading the day-to-day operations of the Fountain Valley – Warner clinic as clinic director is Trisha Thoms, PT, DPT, ATC. Thoms received her undergraduate degree from Concordia University – Irvine, where she played softball, and her Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from Chapman University. She is passionate about rehabbing high level athletes and helping them get back out on the field so they can do what they love. Thoms strives to ensure all patients can return to the activities they love, pain-free. She is excited to display her commitment to quality physical therapy as clinic director while serving the Fountain Valley community.

The Fountain Valley - Warner Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is privileged to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, manual therapy, spine injury rehab, sports performance enhancement training and post-operative rehabilitative care.

The partnership’s network includes Orange County centers in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call (657) 246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare has 200+ care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN), founded in 1991, is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 14 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.