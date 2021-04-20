Global Healthcare Gamification Market Report 2021: Increasing Adoption of Gamification in Healthcare & Rise in Number of Technology Launches

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Gamification Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Game Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Casual Games Segment Held Largest Share of Game Type Segment In Healthcare Gamification Market



Healthcare Gamification Market is expected to reach US$35,982.7 million in 2027 from US$ 3,072.5 million in 2019.

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of gamification in healthcare and rise in number of technology launches. However, difficulties in long-term user engagement are likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Based on game type, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into casual games, serious games, and exercise games. In 2019, casual games accounted for largest share in the market owing to increasing adoption rate among children and older adults above 50 years owing to its benefits in improving cognitive skills and growing demand is accelerating companies to offer a wide range of fun casual games.

However, over the forecasted years, exercise games are expected to grow at faster space as it comprises of fitness and interactive physical motion games. On the other hand, many healthcare providers have collaborated with exercise apps to encourage healthy habits among users. For instance, healthcare giant United Healthcare collaborated on a pilot program with the makers of 'Dance, Dance Revolution' on a gym-class friendly game to keep kids on their feet and off the couch.



Health consumerism refers to a movement, which advocates involvement of patients in self- healthcare decisions. The new and evolved working partnership model compared to "doctor says-patient does" model allows closer patient-physician communication and cooperation.

Owing to increasing rate of literacy, rising importance of health through various social media platforms, campaigns, initiatives, and advertisements, millennial and young population are aware of healthcare and health parameters. In addition, increasing adoption of Internet and smartphones has made it easy for the healthcare information technology companies to reach consumers directly through online platforms.

Direct-to-consumer advertising of healthcare games and technology platforms offer widened opportunities to companies for patient empowerment and participation. In various cases, patients lack the technical knowledge that is important to have valuable insights and monitor their physiological conditions. Training platforms and healthcare games help patients to gain knowledge and feel comfortable with the use of tech-based gadgets and software to keep a track of their health, thereby being a part of health consumerism.

Thus, health consumerism is likely to be a driving factor of the industry and expected to offer various growth opportunities for the players involved in the healthcare gamification market.



While SARS, H1N1 and other outbreaks have occurred in the healthcare sector in the last few years, the severity of COVID-19 has made the situation more complicated due to its mode of transmission. Companies are launching a new app to educate and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, healthcare professionals are facing difficulty reaching via in-person sales calls and medical conferences. Thus, utilization of gamification applications based on mobile tablets and laptops have witnessed a positive growth during the pandemic.



Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Gamification in Healthcare

Rise in Number of Technology Launches

Market Restraints

Difficulties in Long-Term User Engagement

Market Opportunities

Emergence of Health Consumerism

Future Trends

Rising Market Consolidation

Companies Mentioned

Cognifit

Mango Health

Bunchball

Ayogo Health Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Cohero Health, Inc.

Higi Sh Llc

Mysugr

The Report Segments Healthcare Gamification Market as Follows:



By Game Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

By Application

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Physical Therapy

Others

By End User

Enterprise-Based Users

Consumer-Based Users

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f7m1v