Exterro Hires Former Nymity, TrustArc Executive to Steward Suite of Privacy Solutions

Portland, Ore., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc.—the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for law enforcement and in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations—is excited to announce today that the company has hired Ray Pathak, former COO at Nymity and TrustArc executive, as their new Vice President of Data Privacy Solutions.

“I’m ecstatic to join such a talented group of professionals—a team that has seen explosive growth over the last two years and has built an industry-leading Legal GRC platform,” said Pathak. “I look forward to working with the team and further developing and leading our market-to-sales process, ensuring that our products fit our market needs and that we’re speaking the same language as the businesses that need our support.” Pathak says he was fortunate to “stumble upon” data privacy in 2004 while working at his company’s compliance office—when the foundations for digital privacy rights were still being set in Canada—and has never turned back.

“Ray’s experience as a privacy professional stretches more than 15 years, and his career features a unique combination of in-depth privacy operational experience and a stellar business skillset,” said Exterro CEO Bobby Balachandran. “He’s built, managed, and led privacy programs effectively on both the B2C and B2B sides. As a leader in product sales, marketing, and customer success at Nymity, Ray helped the company achieve explosive growth from 2015 to 2019. He brings a wealth of knowledge and proven expertise to the task of shepherding Exterro’s growth in data privacy.”

Prior to his work at Nymity and TrustArc, Mr. Pathak successfully led Target’s Canadian division through several regulatory investigations during the company’s 2013 credit card data breach and its use of predictive analytics on customer purchase and demographic data in the U.S.

“Ray successfully navigated a Fortune 500 through a series of difficult and risky situations and helped develop a major player in the privacy and compliance space. That kind of experience is invaluable for us,” said Balachandran. “We’re ecstatic to have a real rock star on our team.”

Read more about Exterro here.

# # #

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.

Ron J. Rambo Jr.

Marketing Content & Communications Manager

Exterro, Inc.

ron.rambo@exterro.com

(503) 501-5104