Aurora Mobile Partners with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer Hycan to Boost AI-powered Smart Driver Experiences

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Hycan Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hycan”), a leading emerging manufacturer of new energy vehicles (“NEV”). Leveraging its industry-leading push notification services and intelligent operating data analysis, Aurora Mobile will facilitate the digital upgrading and smart transformation of Hycan’s operations to improve service efficiency, and further enhance user experience and expand its smart driver services.



Inspired by the concept of “co-creation”, Hycan is a user-centric company that deeply integrates interactive smart driver experiences with the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It is committed to building a comprehensive value chain and service ecosystem to drive AI-powered smart travel needs for daily living. In particular, as a privately owned enterprise, Hycan has the flexibility to evolve its strategies and develop a robust R&D mechanism that embodies and encourages diversity among its talent pool. Hycan’s teams have extensive experiences from their backgrounds in technology, internet, traditional auto manufacturing, and the emerging electric car industry. So far, Hycan owns more than 260 patents, including 75 inventions, over 50 patents for intelligent connected vehicles, and more than 10 patents related to the motor, controller, and battery of new energy vehicles.

Through this partnership with Hycan, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-driven technology, targeted push notification services and machine learning-based operational analytics capabilities, to help Hycan cater to its customers’ needs with more personalization and unique experiences. Hycan and Aurora Mobile have great confidence in this cooperation and will jointly explore more opportunities in the smart travel sector in the future.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on Nasdaq in July 2018. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of products catering to mobile developers’ needs and helped them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. As of December 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.70 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, WM Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

