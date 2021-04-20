RaceTech Highlights Vislink as Key Contributor to Successful Festival Broadcasts

Live Video Leader’s latest Radio Frequency Cameras Aid Coverage of the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National Festival

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the most important fixtures in the British horseracing calendar were successfully executed “behind closed doors” in 2021. RaceTech was pleased to play a leading role in the live broadcast of both the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National Festival, providing pictures to satellite and terrestrial channels using Vislink radio link equipment.

Working with Racing TV (RTV) for the two major festivals, RaceTech partnered with Vislink, a global technology leader specializing in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, to supply remote race cameras and radio cameras to capture the detail and drama in horse races across the country. The pictures are now broadcasted live on RTV, Sky Sports Racing (SSR) and much of ITV Racing’s coverage.

Most recently, RaceTech used two of Vislink’s Radio Frequency (RF) remote race cameras and two radio cameras at each festival, as well as an additional RF remote race camera, to capture the action at the Grand National Festival.

During the All Weather Championships race at Lingfield Park on April 2, 2021, RaceTech used additional Vislink technology to provide SSR with high-quality broadcasting. Specifically, an RF camera was used at the start of each race capturing horse and jockey close-ups in and around the starting stalls. Coverage for SSR was enhanced by a Vislink RF roving camera for interviews and close-up shots around the paddock and winner’s enclosure. Vislink’ Himo camera, which records at a higher frame rate to allow for higher quality slow motion replays, also brought high production value to the event.

Paul Newman Operations and Engineering Director commented, “We have been very pleased with all our equipment sourced from Vislink. Our broadcast customers have benefitted from using the Radio Frequency (RF) equipment from Vislink, as it allows the camera operator to rove around the course and capture a wider array of shots than from a fixed position.”

Throughout the COVID pandemic, racing has been able to continue “behind closed doors” and broadcasting has never been so important. RaceTech has been pleased to cover an increasing number of meetings for ITV Racing with the use of Vislink’s RF roving camera for coverage over the weekends since the beginning of the year.

“Vislink’s technology, like our RF camera solutions, overcomes the challenges remote broadcasters and media companies are facing because of the pandemic,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our innovative solutions are easy to transport and provide high quality, low latency content at lower transmission costs, giving fans a seat at the heart of the action. We have genuinely enjoyed working with RaceTech and this event was extra special as Rachael Blackmore made history by becoming the first female jockey to win Britain’s gruelling Grand National horse race.”

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defence markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fibre optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About RaceTech

RaceTech is the leading technical facilities company providing innovative solutions to the UK horse racing industry since 1946. RaceTech first developed photofinish technology in the 1940s and is still dedicated to providing leading edge technology for raceday solutions including the operation and maintenance of audio visual systems, closed circuit television, public address and radio communications. Its Outside Broadcast Units supply HD pictures for terrestrial and satellite broadcast, and provide coverage for every horse race run in Britain for the sport’s integrity service, it is scheduled to cover over 1500 race fixtures this year. In addition, the company pioneered the introduction of starting stalls to Flat racing in the UK which it continues to manage and operate. Recent innovations include multimillion-pound investment into HD Technology. RaceTech is proud to support Pony Racing encouraging the jockeys of the future. The company is an official corporate partner with Racing Welfare. For more information: www.racetech.co.uk

Investor Relations:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

vislink@kcsa.com

Media Relations:

Anthony Feldman / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

vislink@kcsa.com