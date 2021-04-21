IDEX Biometrics 2020 annual report









The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved the 2020 annual report on 20 April 2021. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary report disclosed on 25 February 2021. The board does not propose a dividend. The 2020 annual report is enclosed in pdf file and is available at www.idexbiometrics.com ( http://www.idexbiometrics.com ).

IDEX Biometrics ASA Annual report 2020: Idex Biometrics Annual report 2020

The board resolved to call the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. Information concerning the annual general meeting will be published later.

During 2020 IDEX made good progress transitioning from research and development to commercial activities. Even with the extraordinary challenges created by COVID-19 on business and society, the team was able to remain focused and execute on the 2020 business plan.

Throughout the year, IDEX achieved several certifications by multiple major payment networks/brands. Several new card manufacturers have initiated new product developments based on IDEX’s biometric technology and solutions. The company began to ramp commercial production shipments for the large IT and financial services customer and had the first commercial orders and shipments of the third generation TrustedBio solution for biometric payment cards.

Estimates show the addressable market for biometric cards to steadily grow and reach more than 3 billion units by 2024. We expect 2021 will see increasing shipments to a broader range of customers, banks, and credit issuers.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

