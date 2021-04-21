Stevie Awards Ceremony for Sales & Customer Service Celebrates 18 ValueSelling Associates’ Client and Associate Wins

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, took part in the virtual award ceremony for the 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service on April 14. In total, the company’s clients and associates received 18 Stevie Awards in the international business competition which recognizes innovations and achievements of contact center, customer service, business development and sales professionals worldwide.



Of these 18 awards, client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework received 14 awards: First Western Trust, JAMPRO, Justworks, Paylocity and ServiceNow. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it is simple and drives results.

Two providers of the ValueSelling Framework, JB Bush and Visualize, Inc., received awards in the Sales Training Practice and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories.

Chad Sanderson, Managing Partner of ValueSelling Associates, received a Gold Stevie Award for Sales Training and Education Professional of the Year.

To top off the evening, ValueSelling Associates was awarded a Grand Stevie Award for 2021. Nominees in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are not able to apply for the Grand Stevie awards directly. Winners are determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the program.

In lieu of the traditional in-person gala in Las Vegas, winners accepted their trophies and medals from home this year. Each winning organization that participated was honored during a virtual awards ceremony attended by 668 executives from around the world, and photos were taken on the virtual red carpet.

“At ValueSelling Associates, our vision is to be the catalyst that transforms organizations around the globe,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We realize that vision through our mission of empowering sales professionals to achieve results they never thought would be possible.”

At the Stevie Awards ceremony, ValueSelling Associates’ president and CEO Julie Thomas also presented the company’s own award for Excellence in Sales Transformation. This award recognizes leadership in creating an organizational focus on value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the Paylocity sales leadership team, including Josh Scutt, VP of Sales, and Ryan Bonvillian, Regional VP of Sales-Enterprise, received the award. With the ValueSelling Framework, the company has transformed their sales organization by selling value.

A summary of the winners is available at www.valueselling.com/results/awards/stevie-awards-2021.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of Stevie award winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

