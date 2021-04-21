HYCU® and SADA Ink Agreement to Extend Backup and Recovery Solutions for Joint Google Cloud Customers

Boston, MA and North Hollywood, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, and SADA, a leading global business and technology consultancy, today announced HYCU has joined the SADA SaaS Alliance Program. SADA’s SaaS Alliance Program is designed to accelerate customer growth and maximize their value and use of Google Cloud services. In addition, HYCU will work with SADA to make HYCU’s award-winning backup and recovery software for Google Cloud available to customers who need additional layers of protection.

“As we know, Google Cloud can transform the way organizations access data, make better decisions and scale their business to reach their goals,” said Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “We are excited that HYCU will be joining SADA’s SaaS Alliance Program with commitment to Google Cloud . This is a win-win for joint Google Cloud customers. HYCU benefits from SADA’s technical expertise, our co-marketing and co-selling services, and relationships with Google Cloud while our clients will have Google Cloud-native, as a service backup and recovery solution available to help in their digital transformation effort.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for HYCU. Since we introduced HYCU for Google Cloud, the reception to our award-winning solution has been steady and exceptional,” said Simon Taylor, co-Founder and CEO at HYCU, Inc. “Joining the SADA SaaS Alliance Program and becoming a strategic partner is a unique combination to continue to drive our Google Cloud interest even further and faster in 2021.”

HYCU multi-cloud data management, protection, migration and recovery solutions were designed specifically to meet the increasing demands for next-generation cloud services, managed services and systems integrators. HYCU for Google Cloud provides application aware data protection, data migration and disaster recovery for partners worldwide.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Premier partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.

