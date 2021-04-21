Notice of IDEX Biometrics 2021 annual general meeting on 12 May 2021





IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 12.00 hours CET. The meeting will be held as an online (digital) meeting.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link). The annual report for 2020 was published on 21 April 2021.

Notice in English:

IDEX Biometrics ASA - Notice of AGM_ENG

Notice in Norwegian:

IDEX Biometrics ASA - Notice of AGM_NOR

The Holders of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), Nasdaq: IDBA, will receive a notice directly from The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary, with information about how to exercise their rights.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the annual report for 2020 are available at the company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachments