English Finnish

Press Release

Nokia to publish first-quarter report on 29 April 2021

22 April 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its first-quarter report on 29 April 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's video webcast will begin on 29 April 2021 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.

The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Media representatives can follow the presentation via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com