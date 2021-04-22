Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

-Net New Home Orders up 20% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Units up 56% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 51% Year-Over-Year-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.9%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.59-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered record-breaking results in the first quarter of 2021, including the best order performance and home sales gross margin result in our company’s history,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “Earnings per share for the quarter came in a $0.59 per diluted share, representing a 146% increase over the first quarter of last year. These strong results were driven by a continuation of the favorable housing dynamics we’ve seen for some time, as well as the appeal of our homes across a number of geographies and price points.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Net new home orders in the quarter increased 20% year-over-year, thanks to a 49% improvement in our absorption pace, as demand for new homes continues to far outstrip supply in most of our markets. We have taken advantage of these strong demand trends with periodic price increases, which is reflected in our home sales gross margin of 23.9% for the quarter. We also realized significant operating leverage in the quarter by keeping overhead costs in check while continuing to grow revenues, culminating in a 250-basis-point year-over-year improvement in our SG&A ratio to 11.4%. These strong operating results helped improve our return on average tangible equity to 15.8% for the trailing twelve month period, while also giving us the confidence to raise our full year outlook for deliveries, average sales price and homebuilding gross margin percentage, while lowering our anticipated SG&A percentage.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Our focus continues to be on growing our operations in a profitable manner with an eye towards improving our return on equity. We made great strides on both of these fronts in the first quarter and I believe we remain in great position to make further improvements this year thanks to our sizable backlog, our substantial liquidity position and the strategic initiatives we have implemented. Given the strong fundamental backdrop for our industry and our company’s market positioning, we believe the future is bright for Tri Pointe Homes.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2021 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2020

  • Net income was $70.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $31.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue of $716.7 million compared to $594.8 million, an increase of 20%
    • New home deliveries of 1,126 homes compared to 958 homes, an increase of 18%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $636,000 compared to $621,000, an increase of 2%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 20.5%, an increase of 340 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.4% compared to 13.9%, a decrease of 250 basis points
  • Net new home orders of 1,987 compared to 1,661, an increase of 20%
  • Active selling communities averaged 113.3 compared to 140.8, a decrease of 20%
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 17.5 orders (5.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 6% compared to 13%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 3,825 homes compared to 2,455, an increase of 56%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.5 billion compared to $1.6 billion, an increase of 51%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $641,000 compared to $659,000, a decrease of 3%
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 37.5% and 25.3%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2021
  • Repurchased 3,659,561 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $17.88 for an aggregate dollar amount of $65.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Ended the first quarter of 2021 with total liquidity of $1.1 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $584.7 million and $543.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

*  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“The move to one unified brand under the Tri Pointe Homes banner has been a success, with all of our divisions fully embracing the new initiative,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “We continue to leverage our teams’ local market knowledge and expertise while broadening the awareness of the Tri Pointe Homes brand with our customers and trade partners. We believe this will create a more unified marketing effort across our platform and lead to operational and cost efficiencies for the company over time. The Tri Pointe Homes brand has been synonymous with homebuilding design and innovation and an outstanding customer experience since our inception, and we fully intend that this will be the case in all of our markets going forward.”

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,500 and 1,600 homes at an average sales price between $630,000 and $640,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the second quarter of 2021 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 10.5%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 will be approximately 25.0%.

For the full year, the Company expects to open approximately 70 new communities and end the year with between 120 and 130 active selling communities. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,000 and 6,300 homes at an average sales price between $620,000 and $630,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 9.8% to 10.3%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 25%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 22, 2021.  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at presentation slides on the internet through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13718027. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020 Change % Change
Operating Data:(unaudited)
Home sales revenue$716,675  $594,838  $121,837  20%
Homebuilding gross margin$171,319  $121,956  $49,363  40%
Homebuilding gross margin %23.9% 20.5% 3.4%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*26.8% 23.4% 3.4%  
SG&A expense$81,809  $82,474  $(665) (1)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales
revenue		11.4% 13.9% (2.5)%  
Net income$70,802  $31,883  $38,919  122%
Adjusted EBITDA*$126,080  $67,956  $58,124  86%
Interest incurred$21,179  $20,779  $400  2%
Interest in cost of home sales$20,678  $16,822  $3,856  23%
        
Other Data:       
Net new home orders1,987  1,661  326  20%
New homes delivered1,126  958  168  18%
Average sales price of homes delivered$636  $621  $15  2%
Cancellation rate6% 13% (7)%  
Average selling communities113.3  140.8  (27.5) (20)%
Selling communities at end of period117  143  (26) (18)%
Backlog (estimated dollar value)$2,451,806  $1,618,482  $833,324  51%
Backlog (homes)3,825  2,455  1,370  56%
Average sales price in backlog$641  $659  $(18) (3)%
        
 March 31, December 31,    
 2021 2020 Change % Change
Balance Sheet Data:(unaudited)      
Cash and cash equivalents$584,665  $621,295  $(36,630) (6)%
Real estate inventories$3,015,984  $2,910,142  $105,842  4%
Lots owned or controlled36,843  35,641  1,202  3%
Homes under construction (1)3,623  3,044  579  19%
Homes completed, unsold21  68  (47) (69)%
Debt$1,343,782  $1,343,001  $781  0%
Stockholders’ equity$2,239,762  $2,232,537  $7,225  0.3%
Book capitalization$3,583,544  $3,575,538  $8,006  0%
Ratio of debt-to-capital37.5% 37.6% (0.1)%  
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*25.3% 24.4% 0.9%  

__________
(1) Homes under construction included 78 and 86 models at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020
Assets(unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents$584,665  $621,295 
Receivables81,365  63,551 
Real estate inventories3,015,984  2,910,142 
Investments in unconsolidated entities68,212  75,056 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net157,566  158,529 
Deferred tax assets, net44,389  47,525 
Other assets140,772  145,882 
Total assets$4,092,953  $4,021,980 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$118,904  $79,690 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities390,493  366,740 
Loans payable258,979  258,979 
Senior notes1,084,803  1,084,022 
Total liabilities1,853,179  1,789,431 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 118,824,242 and 121,882,778 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively1,188  1,219 
Additional paid-in capital281,591  345,137 
Retained earnings1,956,983  1,886,181 
Total stockholders’ equity2,239,762  2,232,537 
Noncontrolling interests12  12 
Total equity2,239,774  2,232,549 
Total liabilities and equity$4,092,953  $4,021,980 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Homebuilding:   
Home sales revenue$716,675  $594,838 
Land and lot sales revenue1,523   
Other operations revenue663  618 
Total revenues718,861  595,456 
Cost of home sales545,356  472,882 
Cost of land and lot sales153  202 
Other operations expense624  624 
Sales and marketing40,460  42,637 
General and administrative41,349  39,837 
Homebuilding income from operations90,919  39,274 
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities(13) (14)
Other income, net108  373 
Homebuilding income before income taxes91,014  39,633 
Financial Services:   
Revenues2,105  1,594 
Expenses1,407  1,079 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities2,691  1,556 
Financial services income before income taxes3,389  2,071 
Income before income taxes94,403  41,704 
Provision for income taxes(23,601) (9,821)
Net income$70,802  $31,883 
Earnings per share   
Basic$0.59  $0.24 
Diluted$0.59  $0.24 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic119,355,252  134,361,148 
Diluted120,086,573  135,038,481 


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona160  $665  140  $513 
California457  672  339  763 
Nevada74  626  80  528 
Washington78  1,001  52  836 
West total769  699  611  681 
Colorado40  602  64  568 
Texas214  453  209  460 
Central total254  477  273  485 
Maryland58  546  55  561 
North Carolina14  368     
South Carolina4  290     
Virginia27  730  19  819 
East total103  560  74  628 
Total1,126  $636  958  $621 
        
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona261  15.2  240  15.3 
California690  38.8  664  55.6 
Nevada255  12.0  166  14.2 
Washington71  4.5  126  7.0 
West total1,277  70.5  1,196  92.1 
Colorado105  5.0  59  4.5 
Texas429  24.0  234  30.2 
Central total534  29.0  293  34.7 
Maryland63  6.0  123  10.0 
North Carolina42  1.8     
South Carolina6  1.0     
Virginia65  5.0  49  4.0 
East total176  13.8  172  14.0 
Total1,987  113.3  1,661  140.8 


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

 As of March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2020
 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona580  $394,390  $680  430  $239,555  $557 
California1,491  1,004,572  674  877  670,672  765 
Nevada317  216,693  684  223  129,924  583 
Washington132  137,379  1,041  163  145,873  895 
West total2,520  1,753,034  696  1,693  1,186,024  701 
Colorado191  115,836  606  95  56,278  592 
Texas713  337,533  473  370  183,012  495 
Central total904  453,369  502  465  239,290  515 
Maryland206  118,960  577  185  104,737  566 
North Carolina40  15,770  394       
South Carolina5  1,641  328       
Virginia150  109,032  727  112  88,431  790 
East total401  245,403  612  297  193,168  650 
Total3,825  $2,451,806  $641  2,455  $1,618,482  $659 
            
         March 31, December 31,
         2021 2020
Lots Owned or Controlled:           
Arizona        4,040  4,128 
California        14,731  15,040 
Nevada        2,345  2,639 
Washington        886  964 
West total        22,002  22,771 
Colorado        1,569  1,080 
Texas        8,388  6,985 
Central total        9,957  8,065 
Maryland        837  892 
North Carolina        2,971  2,808 
South Carolina        102  106 
Virginia        974  999 
East total        4,884  4,805 
Total        36,843  35,641 
            
         March 31, December 31,
         2021 2020
Lots by Ownership Type:           
Lots owned        22,731  22,620 
Lots controlled (1)        14,112  13,021 
Total        36,843  35,641 

(1) As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 % 2020 %
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$716,675  100.0% $594,838  100.0%
Cost of home sales545,356  76.1% 472,882  79.5%
Homebuilding gross margin171,319  23.9% 121,956  20.5%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales20,678  2.9% 16,822  2.8%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments213  0.0% 349  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$192,210  26.8% $139,127  23.4%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage23.9%   20.5%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage26.8%   23.4%  


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Loans payable$258,979  $258,979 
Senior notes1,084,803  1,084,022 
Total debt1,343,782  1,343,001 
Stockholders’ equity2,239,762  2,232,537 
Total capital$3,583,544  $3,575,538 
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)37.5% 37.6%
    
Total debt$1,343,782  $1,343,001 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(584,665) (621,295)
Net debt759,117  721,706 
Stockholders’ equity2,239,762  2,232,537 
Net capital$2,998,879  $2,954,243 
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)25.3% 24.4%

__________
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
 (in thousands)
Net income$70,802  $31,883 
Interest expense:   
Interest incurred21,179  20,779 
Interest capitalized(21,179) (20,779)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales20,678  16,822 
Provision for income taxes23,601  9,821 
Depreciation and amortization7,130  5,456 
EBITDA122,211  63,982 
Amortization of stock-based compensation3,656  3,625 
Impairments and lot option abandonments213  349 
Adjusted EBITDA$126,080  $67,956 

 