VitalHub Announces Integration and Partnership with PointClickCare Technologies

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that it is now a listed partner of the PointClickCare Marketplace, the largest partner network ecosystem of companies and solutions that integrate with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum.



As a result of this integration, VitalHub’s DOCit customers will benefit from several interoperability features such as synchronization of resident admissions, hospital leaves, internal transfers, discharge/deceased activity, and more.

“This integration is a testament to VitalHub’s commitment to DOCit for long-term care and continued investment in research and development to ensure streamlined and efficient use of this innovative app,” said Andre Vandenberk, Chief Innovation Officer of VitalHub. “New features such as real-time resident data combined with DOCit’s functionality maximize operational efficiencies. All existing DOCit customers/homes have committed to deploying this functionality within its facility - a testament to the value of this new integration capability.”

DOCit is a mobile app that supports consistent and timely data collection and information review by staff, streamlining workflow. DOCit escalates risk alerts in real-time for immediate resolution, organizes recurring tasks and evolving assessment protocols, making paper forms and reminder notes a thing of the past. DOCit carefully monitors and supports compliance, providing essential information for corporate resources to determine how best to manage staff and homes. DOCit reduces variation in practice patterns, and ensures that corporate standards are followed and maintained, mitigating the risk associated with non-compliance.

“We are excited by the opportunity this presents not only to our existing customers, but for the senior care market in general. The customers that we serve alongside PointClickCare have improved staff workflow and compliance through their integration with DOCit. This relationship expands our opportunity to add more value to a larger number of senior care providers,” said Dan Matlow, chief executive officer of VitalHub.

"This latest integration between PointClickCare and DOCit will streamline the sharing of data between these two critical software applications here at Sunnyside Home. This is a very exciting partnership between these two innovative companies - PointClickCare and VitalHub - We appreciate the improvements we’re able to achieve as a result of these kinds of partnerships and collaborations" said, Julie Wheeler, administrator of Sunnyside Home, Seniors’ Services.

“Our Marketplace Partners provide world-class technology and share our deep commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful, efficient, and effective solutions,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director, PointClickCare. “We are excited to partner with VitalHub to jointly help our mutual clients manage the complex challenges of senior care.”

About PointClickCare

With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.

ABOUT VITALHUB

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes reference to disclosure about the terms of the Acquisition and about S12 Solutions. VitalHub made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of VitalHub and S12 Solutions to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of VitalHub and S12 Solutions to successfully integrate operations; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

VitalHub assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.