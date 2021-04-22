InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Sean Dollinger, Founder of PlantX Life Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Sean Dollinger, founder of PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF). During the briefing, Dollinger discussed PlantX’s business model and operating markets, as well as providing an introduction to the company’s seasoned management team.

“We’re the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based – meal deliveries, groceries, even plants for the home – we believe in a plant-based lifestyle, not just plant-based food. That’s really what we’re all about here,” Dollinger said. “We’re really forming a community around the whole plant-based [movement]. I’ve been on that journey for about 10 years and always felt judged when I was going through it, so really what we’re trying to do is form this community around making everybody feel welcomed. You want to be introduced to the plant-based space for one meal, one snack, a week, a year … we’re here for you.”

He then discussed his professional background, including roughly 20 years in the specialty e-commerce space spanning everything from technology and fashion to agriculture.

“What I’ve seen beat Amazon at kind of its own game are these specialty e-commerce companies, from Diapers.com to Chewy.com to The Honest Company. All of these companies succeed by creating like-minded communities,” Dollinger continued. “After my last company that I built from $6 million to $1.4 billion, I left that company in February 2019 and started thinking to myself, ‘How can you make an impact in the world, how can you change lives?’ If you go form a charity or a foundation, you’re only touching certain people’s lives. With what we’re doing – educating people on how to take better care of themselves and how to eat better – I feel like we can have a global impact, and, so far, we have with what we’ve created.”

Dollinger then turned his attention to PlantX’s management team, which features executives from multiple industries who believe in the company’s plant-based vision.

“CEO Julia Frank was working at BMW when she heard about PlantX through a mutual friend of ours. She absolutely loved this whole interesting space. … Since joining in December 2019, she started living a plant-based journey. She absolutely loves it. She even has a cooking show now that she puts out a recipe a week for our shareholders, investors and interested customers,” he added. “President and CFO Lorne Rapkin has been doing an incredible job from the inception of our company keeping the books in order. … Under Lorne’s leadership, we’ve already completed audits and acquisitions. He comes with 20+ years of experience. He created his own firm in Toronto, Ontario, as a leader in a specialty field. We’re very thankful to have those individuals.”

About PlantX

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlantX.com.

