Bright Mountain Media Celebrates Earth Day with Inspirational and Educational Articles

Series highlights the importance of teaching kids about taking care of our Earth

Boca Raton, FL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched a new series of articles in honor of the recently celebrated Earth Day, across its owned and operated family of websites to reflect its support for environmental protection.

“Each year on April 22nd, more than a billion people celebrate Earth Day to bring awareness to protecting the planet from things like pollution and deforestation,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “We’re publishing a number of posts during April to inspire parents to take action and give them ideas on how to take care of Mother Earth. We encourage our readers to take part in activities during the month like picking up litter and planting trees to do our part in making the world a happier, healthier place to live for our families. In our series, we also explore the many ways our readers can participate in Earth Day year-round, from utilizing recyclable and green products, to an assortment of ways we can teach our kids to care of the planet.”

Articles available for readers in celebration of Earth Day:

Café Mom

Mom.com

LittleThings

8 Fabulous Finds That Can Make Any Home More Eco-Friendly In Celebration Of Earth Day

20 Of The Most Influential Environmentalists, Young And Old

15 Sustainable Products From Etsy

7 Family-Friendly Ways To Celebrate International Earth Day While Social Distancing

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Is The Key To Keeping Your Family And The Planet Clean And Safe



MamásLatinas

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

BMTM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us