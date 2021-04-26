Good360 Receives $1.2 Million Grant from Walmart.org to Expand Operating Capabilities and Impact

Alexandria, VA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced Walmart.org donated $1.2 million to help expand distribution of critically needed goods to communities in need and further support building and maintaining sustainable nonprofit operating models within Good360’s nonprofit network.

With record numbers of Americans experiencing job and income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to support our communities with basic personal and household goods has never been greater. Good360 distributed more than $870 million in needed goods in 2020, and more than $300 million in goods supporting COVID-19 relief efforts since the pandemic began.

“Good360 has a history of successfully supporting the needs of the nonprofit sector, and this support from Walmart.org positions us to elevate this support further,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “These funds will help us further refine our operating capabilities in moving large volumes of goods throughout the country in a cost-efficient manner, allowing us to pass those savings on to our nonprofits. With those savings, the nonprofits, in turn, can dedicate more resources to their programs and services, and better serve their communities.”

Since its inception more than 37 years ago, Good360 has dramatically expanded its “Circle of Good,” helping companies resolve the challenge of responsibly distributing donated goods for maximum impact and nonprofit partners deliver on their own important missions. Individuals facing challenging life circumstances get the goods they need, generating hope, and products are given a new life, reducing waste and helping build resilient communities for the future.

“This investment in Good360 will help advance their data and analytics for greater product segmentation and efficiency in their logistics, which should translate to more people getting products they need, when they need them,” said Chelsea Scantlan, Program Officer at Walmart.org. “In turn, more usable items are kept out of landfills or prevented from otherwise going to waste.”

