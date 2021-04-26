MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Announce New Physical Therapy Clinic in Laguna Niguel

Orange/Los Angeles Counties, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Laguna Niguel, California, operating under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand.

With opening of the Laguna Niguel clinic, located at 24050 Aliso Creek Road, Suite 1C, the MemorialCare and PRN joint venture partnership offers the region’s most expansive network of physical therapy facilities with 23 clinics throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and plans to open additional locations this year.

“MemorialCare continues to deliver on our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, employers and their employees – all benefiting from our large, full-service network that provides continuity of care and a better patient experience,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “In partnership with PRN, we are able to expand our services and now offer the region’s largest and fastest growing network of comprehensive physical therapy centers.”

Continuity of care is enhanced by MemorialCare’s top hospitals, vast network of 2,800 affiliated physicians and 225 community outpatient centers including ambulatory surgery, urgent care, medical imaging, breast health, kidney dialysis and comprehensive health centers throughout the region.

“We are committed to bringing individualized physical therapy care of the highest caliber to as many individuals as possible,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “In partnership with MemorialCare, we can do just this, while making care as affordable and accessible as possible. Each of the trusted therapists at Cal Rehab work with patients to help get them back to their best, and we are excited to continue this mission at our new Laguna Niguel location.”

Clinic partner and director, Keith Corbin, DPT, will lead day-to-day operations of the Laguna Niguel facility. Corbin is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he was accepted into the highly ranked clinical Doctoral program in Physical Therapy. Corbin has experience with sports injuries, conditions of the spine, neck, low back and sacroiliac joints. He believes each patient deserves individualized care through a combination of comprehensive manual techniques so that they can return to doing what they love with freedom and confidence. Corbin is excited to bring the new Cal Rehab facility to the Laguna Niguel community.

The Laguna Niguel Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is privileged to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

The partnership’s network includes Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call (657) 246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN), founded in 1991, is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 14 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.