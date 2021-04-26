Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX Biometrics - 26 April 2021

James Allen (Jamie) Simms, CFO of IDEX Biometrics ASA, has today accepted a grant of 2,750,000 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX. The grant was made for no consideration. IDEX shares have ISIN NO0003070609.

