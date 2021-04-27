Directorate change

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Board Changes

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB”) announces appointment of Simon Walker as Non-Executive Director

OSB GROUP PLC today announces the appointment of Simon Walker as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 4 January 2022.

Simon Walker has significant experience in financial services. He joined KPMG in 1980 and was made a partner in the firm in 1992, going on to lead the firm’s National Building Societies and Mortgage Practice and subsequently became banking partner in Financial Risk Management. He has particular experience in mortgages, SME lending, risk management and regulation in the banking sector.

Simon graduated in Law from University College London and is a qualified chartered accountant. Simon is a Non-Executive Director of Leeds Theatre Trust Limited.

Simon Walker said, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of OSB Group. I look forward to working with the high quality Board and senior team to build on the Group’s strong performance and capitalise on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead”.

David Weymouth, Chairman said, “We are delighted that Simon will be joining the Board and I, along with the rest of the Board and the executive team, look forward to working with him as OSB Group continues to develop as a leading specialist mortgage lender”.

For and on behalf of

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Media enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Supplementary information:

There are no matters relating to the appointment of Simon Walker that need to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13(2) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Directors have determined that upon the appointment Simon Walker will be independent. In making their determination, the Directors concluded that there are no other relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect his judgment and that any relationships or circumstances which could appear to do so are not considered to be material.

The appointment is for an initial term of three years and subject to a three months’ notice period on either side. The anticipated time commitment is two and a half days per month, although this may be greater to begin with and at times of heightened corporate activity. The appointment will be subject to regulatory approval and Simon’s election and subsequent annual re-election by OSB GROUP PLC shareholders.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.