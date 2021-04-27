Stellar® Optimizes Global Digital Commerce Operations with 2Checkout

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that Stellar®, a leading provider of data protection, recovery, and migration solutions, has improved significantly its digital commerce operations at a global level by employing 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform and services. The company has seen improvements across several areas, including localized order processing, sales tax and compliance, fraud management, and reduced customer churn.



With 2Checkout, Stellar goes to market with a localized arsenal in 190 countries, providing an improved experience for more than 3 million customers in their native language, currency, and preferred payment methods.

Companies selling globally face challenges with sales tax and compliance, specifically related to collecting tax or VAT based on country-specific regulations, as well as calculating and remitting taxes to the local authorities. By working with 2Checkout’s reseller model, Stellar is relieved of the complexity of tax and compliance challenges, and has a renewed focus on clients and product development.

Prior to moving to 2Checkout, Stellar also faced a delayed activation of its line of data recovery products. With significant share of Stellar sales stemming from this product category, the company’s bottom line was clearly impacted. At the same time, customers were not benefiting from instant gratification. By switching to 2Checkout, Stellar was able to employ an in-app purchase mechanism that facilitates an automated product activation, improving both customer satisfaction and the bottom line.

Adding to the list of benefits, Stellar was also able to significantly decrease fraud and chargeback rates, reducing the burden on support staff, as well as associated costs. 2Checkout’s retention tools will contribute to an increase in Stellar’s revenue and customer lifetime value by offering personalized incentives to end-customers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with our choice of digital commerce providers. 2Checkout (now Verifone) is offering a very efficient and fast way for us to go to market in so many countries, at the same time elevating the customer experience we are offering. They are a true partner and we look forward to continuing to work with them,” mentioned Sunil Chandna, CEO at Stellar Information Technology.

“Our mission is essentially to simplify the complexity of selling internationally, thus helping merchants focus on their end-customers and their desired outcomes. We are pleased with the improvements that Stellar Information Technology has already seen in their digital commerce operations and customer experience since switching to our solution, and we look forward to the next steps of this partnership,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, Global Vice President of Digital Business at Verifone.

For more information on 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform and how the vendor has helped other companies improve their digital commerce operations, visit the company’s website.

About Stellar Information Technology

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfil niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

For further information, please visit www.stellarinfo.com

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.