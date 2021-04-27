Fetch.ai (FET) to list on BitMart Exchange

New York, NY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, began listing Fetch.ai (FET) on April 22, 2021. For all BitMart users, the FET/BTC trading pair officially opened for trading at 10 AM EDT and will hold a trading competition giving away 12,000 FET tokens, which will last until May 6th.

Fetch.ai is a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab building an open access, tokenized machine learning network to enable smart infrastructure built around a decentralized digital economy. The project is revolutionary in its idea of bringing together machine learning, artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to solve complex business problems in the modern economy.



On Fetch.ai’s network, a series of software agents called Autonomous Economic Agents represent and act on behalf of their owners. These autonomous agents work to provide an optimized service across various ecosystems to the benefit of both suppliers and consumers.

The FET Utility Token is the key to unlock the Fetch ecosystem. It's required to find, create, deploy and train autonomous economic agents and is essential for smart contracts, oracles and the transactions needed to deliver the new digital economy.

Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented:

“Fetch.ai has the potential to optimize solutions to everyday problems and enhance business performance across industries through machine learning and AI. We believe the listing of FET on BitMart will help give voice and provide more opportunities to the people and our community.”

Humayun Sheikh, Founder and CEO at Fetch.ai, commented:

“Fetch.AI is building a disruptive technology and enables disintermediation in the economy. We are pleased to be listed on Bitmart as this will enable users to gain access to FET and provide them opportunities to participate in the Fetch.ai ecosystem.”

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 2.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Fetch.ai, a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab, is building the infrastructure required for autonomous software agents to begin performing useful economic work on behalf of individuals, machines, businesses, and organizations. Fetch.ai’s network is based around open-source technology and gives users access to the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset to carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy. To learn more about Fetch.ai, please visit their website and join their Telegram.

