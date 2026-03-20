BitMart Launches Web3 Wallet, Creating a One-Stop Gateway for On-Chain Assets and Trading

Mahe, Seychelles, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, today launched the BitMart Web3 Wallet, aiming to provide users with a seamless experience that connects asset management and on-chain trading within a single platform. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, Web3 is steadily moving from concept toward broader real-world adoption. From on-chain trading and DeFi opportunities to emerging forms of digital assets, users are increasingly seeking a secure and convenient gateway to access the on-chain ecosystem.





For BitMart, this launch represents more than just an additional product feature. It marks an extension of its broader ecosystem strategy. As one of the most fundamental infrastructures in the Web3 landscape, wallets are not only used for asset storage but also serve as key connections to on-chain applications, DeFi protocols, and emerging trading scenarios. The BitMart Web3 Wallet is designed with this vision in mind, allowing users to explore the on-chain world more naturally within the familiar BitMart App environment.

Self-Custody Asset Management That Gives Users Full Control

In the Web3 ecosystem, the principle that “users own their assets” is widely emphasized. The BitMart Web3 Wallet follows this philosophy by adopting a self-custody model, ensuring that users retain full control of their assets while the platform does not store users’ core credentials.

One of the key highlights of the wallet is its smart wallet capability. The wallet supports two core modes to accommodate different user preferences and experience levels.

The first is the Passkey + Trusted Environment Wallet (Smart Wallet). In this mode, users do not need to generate or manage traditional private keys locally. Instead, key management is handled through Passkey and trusted execution environment technologies, while being linked to the user’s CEX account for authentication and security management. The creation process is simplified: after logging into their account, users can automatically generate a keyless wallet that supports quick withdrawals, on-chain interactions, and asset management. Each account can create one smart wallet, which also supports cross-device recovery for improved security and convenience.

The second option is the EOA wallet, which follows the traditional mnemonic phrase and private key model. Users can fully manage their own mnemonic phrases or private keys, freely importing, backing up, or deleting wallets. This mode is particularly suitable for experienced users who require multiple address management. Unlike the smart wallet, EOA wallets are not linked to a CEX account. Once a smart wallet has been created, any additional wallets generated will follow the EOA model.

Both wallet modes can coexist within the same application, allowing users to enjoy convenience while maintaining full control over their assets. Basic features include asset viewing, transfers, and interaction with on-chain applications, with streamlined processes designed to make entering Web3 easier and more accessible.

A One-Stop On-Chain Trading Experience Connecting DeFi Liquidity

Beyond asset management, trading and liquidity access are also key functions of any Web3 wallet.

From the beginning, the BitMart Web3 Wallet has placed strong emphasis on the on-chain trading experience. Through the wallet, users can directly access on-chain liquidity and conduct decentralized trading. Compared with traditional centralized exchange trading models, this approach aligns more closely with native Web3 ecosystems and enables users to explore emerging digital assets more efficiently.

For users who actively seek opportunities on-chain, this capability is particularly valuable. The on-chain market evolves rapidly, with new projects and assets constantly emerging. Direct wallet access to on-chain trading enables users to respond more quickly to market developments.

At the same time, the BitMart Web3 Wallet also features on-chain asset discovery tools, allowing users to browse trending assets and potential tokens. From discovery to trading, the entire process can be completed within a single interface. The design goal is simple: reduce the need to switch between different tools and create a smoother on-chain user experience.

Balancing Security and Usability to Lower the Web3 Barrier

For many newcomers to Web3, concepts such as private key management, transaction signing, and gas fees can feel unfamiliar and sometimes intimidating.

When designing the Web3 Wallet, BitMart introduced several technological approaches to improve usability while maintaining strong security standards. For example, the wallet supports Passkey-based smart wallet creation, enabling users to complete authentication and device verification through simplified security workflows.

In practical terms, users no longer need to remember complex credentials. Instead, device-level authentication can be used to confirm identity, preserving the security of on-chain assets while significantly reducing operational complexity.

In addition, the BitMart Web3 Wallet includes built-in risk detection and alert mechanisms. When users interact with potentially risky contracts or tokens, the system may provide security warnings, encouraging users to review transactions carefully before proceeding.

Security remains a central issue in the rapidly evolving Web3 industry. BitMart stated that it will continue to optimize the wallet’s security architecture and introduce additional technologies to strengthen overall protection.

Expanding from Wallet to Web3 Ecosystem Gateway

From a broader perspective, the launch of the BitMart Web3 Wallet is not an isolated product update, but part of the platform’s wider Web3 strategy.

As more users begin interacting with on-chain assets, wallets are increasingly becoming the primary gateway to Web3 services. Through a wallet, users can not only manage assets but also access DeFi, NFTs, on-chain trading, and a wide range of emerging applications.

BitMart aims to gradually integrate these fragmented functions into a unified ecosystem through its Web3 Wallet, allowing users to complete more activities within a single environment. The platform also plans to expand the wallet’s functionality by integrating additional on-chain applications and services.

For users, this means a more complete Web3 experience. From asset entry and trading to management and participation in on-chain ecosystems, the entire journey becomes more seamless.

Looking ahead, BitMart has already outlined a series of planned upgrades for the wallet. In the near future, the wallet will gradually enhance multi-chain support and introduce more cross-chain services, enabling users to move assets between different blockchain networks more conveniently. The team is also working on improving on-chain asset discovery and data parsing capabilities so that more tokens, NFTs, and DeFi assets can be automatically identified and displayed, reducing the need for manual configuration.

In addition, future versions of the wallet are expected to introduce more intelligent features, including advanced on-chain trading tools, asset management and DeFi access points, payment capabilities, integration with prediction markets, and enhanced security detection systems.

As these features are rolled out, the wallet will evolve beyond a simple storage tool into a comprehensive Web3 financial account. For users, this means a smoother on-chain experience where discovering opportunities, executing trades, managing assets, and participating in Web3 applications can all happen within a single entry point.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart on the Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.