BitMart Launches Free Financial Literacy Platform: Learn. Trade. Grow.

Mahe, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges serving over 13 million users across 180+ countries and regions, today announced the launch of its Global Education Initiative under the banner "Learn. Trade. Grow." The initiative centers on learnwithbitto.com - a dedicated expansion of BitMart Academy into a full-scale financial literacy platform. While BitMart Academy on bitmart.com continues to serve as the exchange's core educational hub, learnwithbitto.com extends that foundation into a comprehensive destination spanning personal finance fundamentals through advanced digital asset strategy. As BitMart marks eight years of operation, the initiative signals a deliberate shift in how the exchange defines its relationship with users: not just as a trading venue, but as a long-term partner in financial empowerment.

A Complete Curriculum Built to Convert Knowledge into Action

The learnwithbitto.com curriculum is organized into three progressive tracks:

Foundation Track: Risk and Return, Diversification, Traditional Assets 101, Digital Assets, and Safety and Security

Advanced Track: Prediction Markets, Futures Trading, Cross-Chain and Gas, Trading Strategies, Yield and Rewards, and Tournament Pro

Blockchain Track: Money and Ledgers, Cryptography, Consensus and Mining, Smart Contracts, Crypto Economics, Payments and Exchanges, Regulation, and Frontiers

Each module is delivered through focused mini-lessons reinforced with quizzes. The platform also hosts editorial content across personal finance, investing, digital assets, smart crypto practices, and wealth-building, alongside interactive calculators for compound interest, risk-adjusted returns, and portfolio allocation. Together with BitMart Academy's existing resources, the combined ecosystem offers a free education library spanning personal finance, digital assets, and blockchain fundamentals. All content is free and requires no prior financial or crypto knowledge to begin.

University Partnerships and Internship Pipeline

BitMart is building a university partnership network targeting top-tier institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with engagement models including investment club sponsorships, paper trading competitions, and curriculum integration. The BitMart Academy ecosystem - spanning both bitmart.com and learnwithbitto.com - also serves as the mandatory educational foundation for BitMart's new Marketing Internship Program.

Users can begin learning today at learnwithbitto.com. No account is required to start.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Get started with BitMart here.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. Editorial content on learnwithbitto.com is developed for educational purposes only and does not constitute personalized financial advice. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.