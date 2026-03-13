BitMart Launches Trading Skills: Transitioning from Code to Intent, Powering the Evolution of Intelligent Trading

Mahe, Seychelles, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, today officially launched BitMart Skills—an open marketplace specifically engineered for AI Agents. Designed to eliminate technical barriers, BitMart Skills allows users to configure professional trading strategy modules (Skills) for their AI Agents without writing a single line of code. By providing one-click access to BitMart’s spot trading, perpetual contracts, market analysis, and wallet management, users can now navigate the entire process—from deep research to live execution—through simple natural language conversations.





Under the BitMart Skills framework, "Zero-Code" is no longer just a vision; it is a real-time interactive experience. Users no longer need to write scripts or call complex SDKs. Whether the command is "Buy 100 USDT of BTC on BitMart" or "Place a limit order for ETH when it hits $3,000," the AI Agent accurately interprets the intent and automatically triggers the relevant trading module. This "What You Say Is What You Get" (WYSIWYG) interaction upgrades AI from a mere information provider to a high-execution "Intelligent Assistant," making trading as intuitive as a conversation.

To achieve a qualitative leap in trading efficiency, BitMart Skills has constructed a comprehensive "Research-Judgment-Execution-Monitoring" workflow. Agents can scan market data and check account balances in real-time, while also assisting users in evaluating entry points and automating orders amidst complex market volatility. This closed-loop capability means that even in fast-moving markets, Agents can autonomously handle leverage management, take-profit/stop-loss orders, and strategy monitoring based on preset logic—completely liberating investors from constant screen monitoring.

With robust framework compatibility, BitMart Skills integrates seamlessly into OpenClaw, Claude Code, LangChain, and various proprietary AI environments. Developers and users can empower any Agent with BitMart’s industry-leading trading capabilities through a simple one-click integration, without changing their existing workflows. Security remains the bedrock of trading. BitMart Skills is built on a "Security First" principle: all actions involving asset movement require explicit user confirmation. Combined with "Principle of Least Privilege" API configurations and secure local credential storage, we ensure that every user asset is strictly protected while they leverage the power of AI.

BitMart Skills is more than just a tool; it is a gateway to a collaborative trading ecosystem defined by deep AI involvement and agile synergy. As the digital asset market enters a new phase of intelligence, we invite global users and developers to join BitMart in defining an AI-driven future.

Start your experience today by visiting the BitMart Skills GitHub Repository.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart on the Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.



