HYCU® Ushers in New Era of Data Protection for Containers with addition of Kubernetes to HYCU Protégé

HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced the general availability of HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes, the industry's first native, as a service solution for Kubernetes workloads. The newest, as a service, cloud-native solution from HYCU gives customers a tightly integrated and application aware solution to protect, manage and recover data across physical, virtual and containers.

Container-based workloads are on the rise in enterprises. According to initial data from Evaluator Group's upcoming “Spring 2021 Hybrid Cloud Study," 29% of enterprises are using Kubernetes in a production environment, and another 40% are testing Kubernetes with the goal of progressing Kubernetes into production. With the increase in containers comes a number of challenges to maintain and minimize disruption for IT departments. While there are several approaches to add container data protection processes and procedures to an organizations’ protection plans, container-aware and consistent backup has been emerging, until now.

“While the use of containers has been on the rise, data protection approaches are still emerging and have not kept pace with the adoption and interest to date,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “The reason is there were really only two approaches organizations were able to use. They treat containers as a separate workload with separate infrastructure and create a siloed data protection process. Or, they use legacy data protection to just protect the persistent storage alone that only addresses a portion of what is required to keep the workload available. Our belief remains that backup and recovery should be delivered as a service, leveraging the platform capabilities and should be as powerful yet easy to use regardless of location, be it be physical, virtual or now containers.”

HYCU Protégé’s design and architecture allow for support of all platforms. The first release available today includes Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with other Kubernetes cloud services following shortly.

Automated and instantaneous discovery of applications : Ensuring Kubernetes-based workloads are identified and managed from one single user interface.

: Ensuring Kubernetes-based workloads are identified and managed from one single user interface. Assured Data Protection : With set and forget policy-based data protection, users do not need to be IT backup administrators to use. For developers, this provides ease of use and self-service capabilities to support container-based application development. Protection policies can be applied globally, across container and non-container sources.

: With set and forget policy-based data protection, users do not need to be IT backup administrators to use. For developers, this provides ease of use and self-service capabilities to support container-based application development. Protection policies can be applied globally, across container and non-container sources. Ability to set different SLAs for applications within the same cluster : Ease of management and flexibility to provide policy-based SLAs for container-based workloads regardless of location.

: Ease of management and flexibility to provide policy-based SLAs for container-based workloads regardless of location. Granular and flexible recovery : Users can recover an entire application, from individual persistent disks and configuration files.

: Users can recover an entire application, from individual persistent disks and configuration files. Ease of recovery validation with selective cross-cluster recovery : Users have the flexibility to leverage multi-regions and locations to spin up applications for recovery.

: Users have the flexibility to leverage multi-regions and locations to spin up applications for recovery. Simplify Dev/Test and DR with cross project and cross regional cloning: Users gain an extra layer of protection from cyberattacks, erroneous or malicious deletion, and system outages.

For Sherif Kozman, CEO at Extreme Solution, a Google Cloud partner focused on aligning innovative technology solutions to help customers with their digital transformation initiatives, HYCU for Kubernetes is the right solution at the right time. “Current Kubernetes-based data protection solutions present more complexity than you need and present more challenges than they address for our customers. That was until now. We have been working with HYCU to deploy HYCU for Kubernetes to protect, manage and recover Kubernetes workloads for our customers. We were more than pleasantly surprised at how easy HYCU is to use, and it is even easier to manage while allowing us to integrate HYCU for all our data protection needs for customers regardless if they are physical, virtual or Kubernetes-based.”

Innext, an IT consulting company based in Italy and Google Cloud Partner since 2008 and first in Europe to successfully migrate SAPHANA to Google Cloud added, "We've been working with HYCU for two years to help our customers address their multi-cloud IT challenges," said Luca Carobolante, Marketing and Communication Specialist at Innext. "This new HYCU support for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) is an important solution for many of our customers. We're excited to be able to offer this to help our customers protect, recover and manage data easily and cost-effectively"

For information on HYCU and HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes, visit: https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-kubernetes/

Pricing and Availability

HYCU Protégé for Kubernetes is available immediately through authorized HYCU reseller and channel partners worldwide.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

