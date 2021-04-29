Flywire Appoints Edwin J. Santos to Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today appointed Edwin J. Santos to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.



Santos has spent his entire career in the financial services industry, with unique expertise in audit and risk management. Most recently, he was Group Executive Vice President and General Auditor for Citizens Financial Group, a $129-billion multi-state bank holding company. Previously, he held leadership positions with FleetBoston Financial Group, including his role as Chief Auditor for FleetBoston Financial Group’s global operations, overseeing approximately 300 employees in various audit, compliance and operating risk functions throughout the U.S. and Latin America.

“Ed joins our Board with a remarkable background in financial and community leadership,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire.

In addition to his professional roles, Santos has held various corporate governance and community leadership positions, including Chairman of the Board of Prospect CharterCARE, LLC, a for-profit healthcare joint venture. Santos was also elected to the Boards of the Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Company, one of the oldest mutual insurance companies in the U.S.; Washington Trust Bancorp (Nasdaq: WASH), the largest independent bank headquartered in Rhode Island; and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management, a Fidelity Investments Company.

Further, Santos is the Treasurer of the Board of Crossroads, R.I., a member of the Board of Delta Dental of R.I. and a member of the Bryant University Board of Trustees. He previously served as President of the Board of Rocky Hill School.

“I’m thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Flywire,” said Santos. “From the company culture, which is defined by innovation, execution and giving back, to its mission to solve the most important and complex payments, Flywire is a company I’ve admired. I’m proud to join the Board and help contribute to future success.”

