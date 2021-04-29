Bright Mountain Media Puts the Spotlight on Alcohol Awareness Month in Helpful Series on LittleThings.com

LittleThings initiative features real life stories of alcohol use and dependency

Boca Raton, FL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched a new series of articles on LittleThings.com to support the understanding of alcoholism during Alcohol Awareness Month.

“Every April the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) sponsors Alcohol Awareness Month to increase awareness and understanding of the causes and treatment of the nation’s #1 public health problem: alcoholism,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “In support of Alcohol Awareness Month, LittleThings is spotlighting some first-person real stories of when the Wine Mom trope actually becomes problematic. It’s become especially clear during the pandemic that the isolation of quarantine took a harsher toll on the day-to-day realities of motherhood than many of us care to admit. A May 2020 survey showed alcohol consumption increased 27% after the pandemic hit. And even more recently, alcohol-related liver disease among young women is spiking at an alarming rate. So many people, moms and non-moms alike, have realized that they’ve become reliant on alcohol in a way that doesn’t feel healthy and are probably drinking more than they’d like to. We hope this series reaches those who need it most.”

LittleThings articles available for Alcohol Awareness Month

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

