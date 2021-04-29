Newly Published Study Demonstrates Clinical Utility of Daxor’s Blood Volume (BVA-100®) Diagnostic in the Assessment of Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS)

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data demonstrating the clinical utility of the BVA-100 blood test in postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology from the Vanderbilt Autonomic Dysfunction Center in Nashville, TN.



The study titled “Effect of High Dietary Sodium Intake in Patients with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome,” tested whether high sodium diet reduces orthostatic tachycardia (heart rate) and upright heart rate compared to low sodium diet in POTS patients and secondary, its effect on plasma volume and plasma norepinephrine. Blood volume parameters were measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test; a safe, accurate and objective means to directly quantify blood volume and composition. Blood volumes were expressed as a percent deviation from the patient’s ideal volumes.

The results showed that the mechanism of sodium intake directly affects intravascular blood volume as measured by the BVA-100 blood test. High dietary sodium compared to low dietary sodium increases plasma volume and decreases the heart rate supporting the recommendation to increase dietary sodium intake in POTS.

“This study shows the crucial need to identify and manage shifts in blood volume in order to guide optimal treatment and outcomes in POTS patients. Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test is the proven gold standard for doing so,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “Prior studies have shown marked heterogeneity in both total blood and red blood cell volume - both prevalent in POTS.”



About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com



