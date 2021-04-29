AAFA Meets Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month with 31 DAYS OF ACTION

Washington, D.C, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. This year the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is encouraging everyone to look at this honorary month as more than a label. Awareness month is an opportunity to make a difference for Americans living with asthma and allergies.

AAFA's giving people the tools to take action during 31 days of activism, education, and fundraising campaigns. Focus areas will continue to be on the need for clean air, access to affordable health care, safe food, and safe housing for Americans impacted by these disease categories. During May, AAFA is also encouraging people to direct their attention to the impact of climate change and the need for racial and ethnic health equity for people living with asthma and allergies.

“More than 65 million people in the United States have asthma and allergies. Many have one or both conditions. It’s hard for some people to grasp that asthma and allergies can be life-threatening, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths each year,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of AAFA. “Managing these conditions has an enormous impact on individuals, families, caregivers, and communities. Providing people with actionable steps they can take to support more research, education, treatment, and access to care empowers our community to help improve and save lives. We make the biggest difference when we act together.”

Some highlights of AAFA’s 31 Days of Action plan include:

About 25 million Americans have asthma and more than 30 million are living with food allergies. Approximately 24 million people in the U.S. have hay fever, rhinitis, or nasal allergies. While there’s currently no cure for asthma and allergies, these conditions can be well-managed with the right resources, treatment and care which helps to support healthy lifestyles.

For a complete list of AAFA’s awareness month activities and to learn more go to: AAFA’s 31 Days of Action

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

