XPO Logistics Exceeds 400,000 App Downloads for Digital Freight Marketplace

GREENWICH, Conn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, today announced significant growth in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace. The number of cumulative downloads of the Drive XPO mobile app has tripled over the last year to more than 400,000. Carriers and truck drivers use the app to access XPO Connect, one of the most rapidly adopted digital transportation platforms in the industry.



Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “XPO Connect is experiencing record-breaking growth at a time when users need immediate insights, including real-time access to capacity and pricing. We’ll continue to enhance our world-class service by adding new features that help customers move quickly in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

XPO Connect uses machine learning to analyze data histories and market conditions in seconds, becoming smarter at helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity more efficiently in real time. Drivers can download the Drive XPO app at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

