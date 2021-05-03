TSG, Vislink Partner to Support Statewide ATSC 3.0 Network Upgrade for Alabama Public Television

Baton Rouge, La., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Services Group (TSG), a leading broadcast engineering and commercial AV solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded the bid to upgrade the statewide microwave distribution system for Alabama Public Television (APT) to support ATSC 3.0 transmission. Valued at approximately $2.8 million, the project will require an upgrade of 30 locations with bi-directional, high-speed IP components from Vislink, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in collection, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data.



“Before we could upgrade to an ATSC 3.0 on our transmitters, we had to have an IP network over the microwave system designed to handle an ATSC 3.0 signal,” explained Windell Wood, director of engineering and COO for APT. The current system has been in place since 2010, and is only capable of supporting ATSC 1.0.

The APT network utilizes nine transmitters and 21 repeaters to maintain statewide coverage. The master signal originates from the network operations center at APT’s flagship station, WBIQ, in Birmingham, Ala. To achieve bi-directional connectivity and full redundancy across the entire network, TSG will install 120 of Vislink’s most popular transceivers, the IPLink 3.0 – four at each site.

Vislink’s all-indoor digital video microwave system, which features a touchscreen display and clean front panel design in a 2RU chassis, will allow APT to transition from traditional ASI transport to an IP-centric system architecture. The new system will also utilize Simple Network Management Protocols (SNMP), which will monitor and manage the overall health of the APT network.

Both TSG and Vislink have worked with APT in the past. During the recent FCC Repack, for example, TSG replaced three IOT transmitters with GatesAir solid-state transmitters for APT, so Wood is confident in the company’s ability to upgrade the microwave distribution system. “We’re very pleased with their work,” he added.

“Alabama has one of the best public television organizations in the country, with one of the most robust microwave infrastructures,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We have worked with APT for more than 20 years, and we’re proud to continue our relationship as they prepare for an ATSC 3.0 migration and move toward a total IP-centric network. TSG is an incredible company that provides great technical solutions, and we value our collaboration.”

Work on the project is expected to begin in early summer and be completed by the end of the year. With the built-in redundancy (and hot standby feed) of the system, APT should be able to minimize or avoid signal disruption during the upgrade, according to Wood.

Once ATSC 3.0 is implemented across the state, a portion of the bandwidth will be allocated to emergency services, including police and fire departments, while part will maintain distribution of the ATSC 1.0 signal. The remaining bandwidth will be allocated to the ATSC 3.0 feed.

Another key technical layer to the APT plan for ATSC 3.0 adoption is a separate fiber network, currently in the planning stage, which will connect all 30 transmission sites throughout the state. Fiber connectivity will provide additional redundancy and seamless failover for APT.

“ATSC 3.0 is the next step in the evolution of broadcast television. With their emphasis on infrastructure, Alabama Public Television is in front of the curve,” said Bo Hoover, CEO of TSG. “APT’s transition to ATSC 3.0 is going to serve as a model for other statewide networks, and we are excited to work with Vislink to deliver this solution.”

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About TSG

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Technical Services Group provides engineering teams and expert solutions that are integrated by design. From transmitters to control rooms, TSG offers design, installation, repair, and managed services for radio and television broadcasters. Our commercial AV solutions deliver innovative presentation and control technologies for sports venues, government offices, schools, houses of worship, healthcare facilities, and hospitality sites. Before you go live, visit tsgcom.com.