Vishay Reports Results for First Quarter 2021

Malvern, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

  • Revenues Q1 of $765 million
  • Gross margin Q1 of 26.5%
  • Operating margin Q1 of 12.7%
  • EPS Q1 of $0.49; adjusted EPS $0.46
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q1 of $211 million
  • Guidance Q2 for revenues of $790 to $830 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 60 basis points at Q1 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 were $764.6 million, compared to $667.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $612.8 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 were $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $27.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and unusual tax items, were $0.46, $0.28, and $0.21 for the fiscal quarters ended April 3, 2021, December 31, 2020, and April 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the first quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the first quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year accelerated even further. Quarterly orders and backlog reached all-time highs. Sales in the first quarter of Vishay’s products from distribution to end customers increased 21% over the fourth quarter of last year and inventories of our products at distribution were reduced by $34 million. Virtually all markets are in excellent shape and supply chains have become rather depleted.”

Dr. Paul continued, “Over the next few years, we expect to experience higher growth rates than over the last decade. This expectation is based upon accelerated electrification, such as factory automation, electrical vehicles, and 5G infrastructure. To be well positioned to service our customers and to fully participate in these growing markets, Vishay intends to increase its capital expenditures for expansion in the mid-term. For the year 2021, we expect to invest approximately $225 million in capital expenditures.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the second quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $790 to $830 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 60 basis points at the exchange rates of Q1 2021.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 6669583.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19 The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6669583.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of techis a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 April 4, 2020 
       
Net revenues$764,632  $667,180  $612,841  
Costs of products sold* 561,683   514,896   465,601  
Gross profit 202,949   152,284   147,240  
Gross margin 26.5%  22.8%  24.0% 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses** 105,685   92,272   99,832  
Operating income 97,264   60,012   47,408  
Operating margin 12.7%  9.0%  7.7% 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense (4,376)  (7,159)  (8,552) 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   (553)  (2,920) 
Other (5,731)  (5,570)  198  
Total other income (expense) - net (10,107)  (13,282)  (11,274) 
       
Income before taxes 87,157   46,730   36,134  
       
Income tax expense 15,514   8,887   8,750  
       
Net earnings 71,643   37,843   27,384  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 208   276   165  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$71,435  $37,567  $27,219  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.49  $0.26  $0.19  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.49  $0.26  $0.19  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,968   144,855   144,792  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,463   145,251   145,295  
       
Cash dividends per share$0.095  $0.095  $0.095  
       
* Includes incremental costs of products sold separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $268 and $3,130 for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and April 4, 2020, respectively. 
** Includes incremental selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $(580) and $317, for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and April 4, 2020, respectively. 


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets    
(In thousands)    
     
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)   
Assets    
Current assets:    
  Cash and cash equivalents$643,847  $619,874  
  Short-term investments 137,348   158,476  
  Accounts receivable, net 385,238   338,632  
  Inventories:    
    Finished goods 129,310   120,792  
    Work in process 212,273   201,259  
    Raw materials 132,373   126,200  
  Total inventories 473,956   448,251  
     
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 140,536   132,103  
Total current assets 1,780,925   1,697,336  
     
Property and equipment, at cost:    
  Land 75,339   76,231  
  Buildings and improvements 629,550   641,041  
  Machinery and equipment 2,705,346   2,732,771  
  Construction in progress 94,981   86,520  
  Allowance for depreciation (2,587,948)  (2,593,398) 
  917,268   943,165  
     
Right of use assets 98,001   102,440  
     
Goodwill 157,693   158,183  
     
Other intangible assets, net 64,123   66,795  
     
Other assets 192,552   186,554  
     Total assets$3,210,562  $3,154,473  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)   
(In thousands)    
     
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)   
     
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
  Trade accounts payable$206,741  $196,203 
  Payroll and related expenses 136,069   141,034 
  Lease liabilities 21,275   22,074 
  Other accrued expenses 197,246   182,642 
  Income taxes 26,715   20,470 
Total current liabilities 588,046   562,423 
     
Long-term debt less current portion 453,213   394,886 
U.S. transition tax payable 125,438   125,438 
Deferred income taxes 1,856   1,852 
Long-term lease liabilities 82,260   86,220 
Other liabilities 103,881   104,356 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 287,407   300,113 
Total liabilities 1,642,101   1,575,288 
     
Redeemable convertible debentures -   170 
     
Equity:    
Vishay stockholders' equity    
  Common stock 13,271   13,256 
  Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210 
  Capital in excess of par value 1,345,284   1,409,200 
  Retained earnings 217,214   138,990 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,526)  13,559 
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,565,453   1,576,215 
Noncontrolling interests 3,008   2,800 
Total equity 1,568,461   1,579,015 
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity$3,210,562  $3,154,473 


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows    
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
 Three fiscal months ended 
 April 3, 2021 April 4, 2020 
 (Unaudited)   
Operating activities    
Net earnings$71,643  $27,384  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to    
    net cash provided by operating activities:    
      Depreciation and amortization 42,146   41,520  
      Gain on disposal of property and equipment (177)  (45) 
      Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments -   3,637  
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 4,784   5,643  
      Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   2,920  
      Deferred income taxes 901   (3,517) 
      Other 5,728   3,524  
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (67,703)  (46,588) 
Net cash provided by operating activities 57,322   34,478  
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment (28,527)  (24,328) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 200   53  
Purchase of short-term investments (12,853)  (35,463) 
Maturity of short-term investments 29,519   -  
Other investing activities 347   (1,507) 
Net cash used in investing activities (11,314)  (61,245) 
     
Financing activities    
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (300)  (19,849) 
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines -   54,000  
Net changes in short-term borrowings -   85  
Dividends paid to common stockholders (12,608)  (12,592) 
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (1,149)  (1,149) 
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (1,963)  (1,991) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16,020)  18,504  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,015)  (5,167) 
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 23,973   (13,430) 
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 619,874   694,133  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$643,847  $680,703  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 April 4, 2020 
       
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$71,435  $37,567  $27,219  
       
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:      
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $268  $3,130  
       
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:      
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $(580) $317  
       
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):      
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$-  $553  $2,920  
       
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):      
Change in tax regulation$(4,395) $-  $-  
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt -   (217)  (1,346) 
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions -   3,751   -  
Tax effects of pre-tax items above -   (12)  (1,482) 
       
Adjusted net earnings$67,040  $41,330  $30,758  
       
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,463   145,251   145,295  
       
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.46  $0.28  $0.21  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Reconciliation of Free Cash      
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 April 4, 2020 
Net cash provided by operating activities$57,322  $125,699  $34,478  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 200   110   53  
Less: Capital expenditures (28,527)  (52,798)  (24,328) 
Free cash$28,995  $73,011  $10,203  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA      
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 April 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 April 4, 2020 
       
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$71,435  $37,567  $27,219  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 208   276   165  
Net earnings$71,643  $37,843  $27,384  
       
Interest expense$4,376  $7,159  $8,552  
Interest income (287)  (385)  (1,854) 
Income taxes 15,514   8,887   8,750  
Depreciation and amortization 42,146   42,454   41,520  
EBITDA$133,392  $95,958  $84,352  
       
Reconciling items      
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic$-  $(312) $3,447  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt -   553   2,920  
       
Adjusted EBITDA$133,392  $96,199  $90,719  
       
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 17.4%  14.4%  14.8% 
       
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues      

