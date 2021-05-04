Iowa Department of Transportation Conducts Online Sale of Vehicles and Equipment on GovDeals

AMES, Iowa, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The state of Iowa’s Department of Transportation, is currently conducting a large sale of surplus assets to the public on GovDeals. A longtime seller on the platform, Iowa’s DOT surplus auctions feature nearly 60 surplus assets across multiple categories, including heavy equipment, tractors, heavy trucks, compressors, and more.



GovDeals is a leading online auction marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions and plays a vital role in powering the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus, seized or confiscated items online to more than 1 million qualified, registered buyers. GovDeals supports its seller's sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Interested buyers have until May 10th to bid on these auctions, some highlights from this sale include:

In order to bid on these auctions, future buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy bidder registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

