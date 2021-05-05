Worldwide Interactive Voice Response System Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Voice Response System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The interactive voice response system market is poised to grow by $2.61 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



This report on the interactive voice response system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in the number of calls, exponential increase in contact center data and increased need to improve CRM. In addition, increase in the number of calls is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The interactive voice response system market analysis includes technology segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes.



The interactive voice response system market is segmented as below:



By Technology

Speech technology

Dual-tone technology

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rise in use of multi-channel and multi-modal access as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive voice response system market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of voice biometrics and increased use of IP-based IVRs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the interactive voice response system market covers the following areas:

Interactive voice response system market sizing

Interactive voice response system market forecast

Interactive voice response system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive voice response system market vendors that include AT&T Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Concentrix Corp., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., RingCentral Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the interactive voice response system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



