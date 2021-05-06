English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release May 6, 2021

Bulletin from the AGM of 6 May 2021

Below is a summary of the decisions made at the Annual General Meeting.

To adopt the income statements and balance sheets for the Parent Company and the Group.

To, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, pay dividend of SEK 0.50 per share with record date Monday 10 May 2021 and estimated payment on Friday 14 May 2021.

To discharge the Board Members and the CEO from liability for the 2020 financial year.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to pay a fee of SEK 550,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 250,000 to other Board Members, and to pay remuneration of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 to the committee’s other member. Auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to elect the following Board Members: Anders Persson (re-election) – Chairman of the Board Erik Selin (re-election) Jaakko Kivinen (re-election) Helena Holmgren (re-election) Frida Westerberg (re-election) Per Wassén (new election)

In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, to re-elect PwC as the audit company with Johan Malmqvist as the auditor in charge.

To, in accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, adopt principles for appointment of the members of the Nomination Committee.

To establish a performance-based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP 2021) for senior executives and other key personnel within the Group who are resident in Sweden, and to issue a maximum of 300,000 Class C shares for delivery of any performance shares under LTIP 2021, and to secure any social expenses which may arise under LTIP 2021.

To establish a long-term incentive programme (Warrant Programme 2021) to offer to senior executives and certain key personnel within the Group who are resident in Sweden and outside of Sweden, through a directed issue of a maximum of 475,000 warrants entitling the holders to subscribe to a maximum of 475,000 shares.

To authorise the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer, respectively, of a maximum of one-tenth of the Company’s own shares in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

To authorise the Board, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to resolve on new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles amounting to up to 15 per cent of the registered share capital in the Company, in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

To approve the remuneration report by the Board.

At the AGM, approximately 27 percent of Hexatronic’s shares and votes were represented.

The minutes taken at the AGM will be published on the Hexatronic Group website within two weeks.

The AGM 2021 presentation is published on Hexatronic Group’s website under the Governance tab up until May 31st, 2021.

Gothenburg, May 6, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CEST on May 6, 2021.

