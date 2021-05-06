AKVA group ASA: Annual General Meeting of the stockholders

The Annual General Meeting of the stockholders in AKVA group ASA was conducted on 6 May 2021.

Please find attached the minutes from the Annual General Meeting.

Dated: 6 May 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments