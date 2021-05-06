BolaWrap De-escalates Volatile Situation in Pennsylvania

TEMPE, Ariz., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap® deployment in Pennsylvania.

On April 15, 2021, Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) responded to a call from a local motel of a guest previously reported as being disruptive and behaving erratically. Motel staff requested police to remove the guest from the property.

“The BolaWrap deployment immediately de-escalated the situation and brought the subject down from an agitated state to one where she questioned what struck her, giving the officer time to move in and safely take her into custody,” said Chief David Lash of NYCRPD. “We didn’t have to use any weapons that rely on pain compliance. In this video, it’s important to note that you never hear the subject say ‘ouch’ or scream pain - she had no injuries from the BolaWrap. We were able to take her into custody with no pain to her, no injury to the officers, and no need for decontamination or anything else that would have resulted from using another tool.

“We don’t consider the BolaWrap as a use-of-force. It is a remote restraint device - another method of taking someone into custody without using force. On our use-of-force continuum, the BolaWrap is deployed before force even begins,” added Chief Lash.



The bodycam footage can be viewed here, and the full interview with Chief Lash can be viewed here.

“Unlike previously released bodycam videos showing BolaWrap deployments outdoors, this is our first shared footage of BolaWrap use on someone indoors,” said Mike Rothans, Chief Strategy Officer at WRAP and retired Assistant Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The video highlights the versatility and multiple aspects of the BolaWrap device - not only did it restrain the subject’s arm, but the deployment also created a distraction, giving the officer time to control the subject without the need for a pain compliance tool and without causing injury.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



