Freddie Mac Announces 2021 Home Possible RISE Award Winners for Helping Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

MCLEAN, Va., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible® mortgages – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.



“This year's Home Possible RISE award winners are to be commended as the pandemic weighed heavily on the industry, and the country,” said Danny Gardner, Senior Vice President, Client and Community Engagement. “We thank all our lender partners for their dedication and celebrate their efforts to expand responsible, sustainable homeownership.”

This year’s award winners represent national and local lending companies, as well as their standout loan originators who are committed to making responsible and sustainable homeownership a reality.

Freddie Mac purchased over 116,000 Home Possible mortgage loans in 2020. In addition, it has made homeownership possible for more than 509,000 families through $98.8 billion in Home Possible mortgages since 2015.

The awards combine volume from Home Possible and the now-retired Home Possible Advantage® mortgage options. The HFA Advantage category reflects only that program volume for the year, whether the winner is a lender or housing finance agency. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2020 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

