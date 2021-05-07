NFM Lending Loan Originators Named Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators 2021

Linthicum, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders is proud to announce that thirteen of its loan originators ranked on the Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators 2021 list.

This is the third year the Scotsman Guide has recognized the nation’s top-producing women mortgage loan originators. Out of the thousands of submissions for the magazine’s annual Top Originators rankings, 2,055 women made this list. The overall ranking is based on Total Dollar Volume for 2020.

Among NFM’s originators who made the list, Jessica Uphoff, out of Westminster, CO, ranked #57 with over $220 million in loan volume and 567 closed loans. Jane Floyd, out of Tampa, FL, ranked #67. She did over $208 million in volume and closed 662 loans. Jolene Moore, out of Fairfax, VA, ranked #410 with nearly $94 million in volume and 224 closed loans.

“It’s such an incredible gift to our company to have so many top producing women originators. This group is far more than just loan originators. They are the very people that continue to help guide our company culture to keep our ideas fresh and innovative,” said Jan Ozga, President of NFM Lending. “You will be hard-pressed to find a better group of professionals in our industry. It’s an honor for all of us within the NFM Family of Lenders to learn from and follow these dynamic women.”

NFM Lending is proud of these loan originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.

Jessica Uphoff, NMLS #174999 – Branch Manager, NFM Lending

Jane Floyd, NMLS #327235 – Branch Manager, NFM Lending

Jolene Moore, NMLS #448601 – Vice President/Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

Karen Dulmage, NMLS #485100 – Area Manager/Vice President, Main Street Home Loans

Carolyn Flitcroft, NMLS #389312 – Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

Ana Tolentino, NMLS #659522 – Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

Michelle Powstanski, NMLS #485136 – Home Loan Consultant Main Street Home Loans

Colleen McQuillen, NMLS #476405 – Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

Raquel Wilson, NMLS #887732– Mortgage Loan Originator, NFM Lending

Kelcey Morange, NMLS #85965 – Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

Sylvia Sanders, NMLS #633013 – Mortgage Loan Originator, BluPrint Home Loans

Mary Levinson, NMLS #145055– Branch Manager, NFM Lending

Hillary Cochin, NMLS #1131858 – Senior Home Loan Consultant, Main Street Home Loans

