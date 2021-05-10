Orange Bank chooses Atos to support the evolution and security of its employees' work environment

English French

Paris, France – 10 May 2021 – Atos today announces that it has signed a contract with Orange Bank, the 100% mobile bank of the telco operator Orange, to manage and secure the digital workplace of all its employees worldwide. Atos' cloud-based Advanced Digital Workplace solution provides Orange Bank employees with a new unified work experience, regardless of their location or device. The entire solution is secured by Atos' Security Operations Center (SOC), which meets the requirements of Orange Bank and the banking industry.

Orange Bank has made sure that its employees are able to work from any device, at any time and in any place. The new work approach allows for homeworking and collaborative approaches, and ensures a continuity of activity and service essential to a digital bank.

In order to meet this transformation challenge, Atos offered a collaborative approach based entirely in the cloud. This includes the deployment of new Dell computers for Orange Bank's 1,200 workstations, all equipped with Microsoft 365, as well as a support plan to help employees manage the new tools and familiarize themselves with the new work environment. Atos provides Orange Bank with an innovative, end-to-end solution focused on the employee experience which incorporates the latest technologies for secure and flexible workstations.

As a security pillar, the SOC orchestrated by Atos is equipped with a dedicated investigation tool: Endpoint Detection Response (EDR). Installed on the various terminals, it collects and analyzes in real-time the actions performed on the different devices in order to detect abnormal behavior which could potentially be linked to an attack. With this monitoring, new intrusion techniques are immediately detected - enabling a rapid response to threats.

« The work environment of our employees is now more than ever one of our priorities. We needed a trusted partner to support us in this major transformation. Atos' teams were able to provide us with end-to-end solutions that foster collaboration and productivity within our organization » said Emmanuel Yoo, Chief Information Officer at Orange Bank.

“We are delighted to partner with Orange Bank and bring our expertise in creating a safe working environment." said Jean-Philippe Poirault, EVP, Telecom, Media and Technology at Atos. " All employees will now benefit from modern tools that encourage sharing and working together, with smoother interactions, the decompartmentalization of processes, an improved user experience and controlled costs for the organization."

Orange Bank employees will receive personalized support from Atos teams through a support service as well as a training plan for the installation of their laptops and to use Microsoft 365. All solutions are expected to be deployed in the first half of 2021.

Atos is a global leader in managed workplace services, recognized by Nelson Hall in its NEAT report for the second year in a row. Atos is also a top European player in Managed Security Services and the third largest globally , according to the latest Gartner Market Share report.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

