Parsons to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021. Carey Smith, President and COO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for 30 days.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

