RTOERO urges Government of Saskatchewan to implement common recycling standards

Toronto, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO is calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to consider common recycling standards as part of its review of its recycling program. RTOERO recently responded to a consultation on The Household Packaging and Paper Stewardship Program Regulations and the Multi-Material Recycling Program. The response also asked that the government implement an approach to manage the lifecycle of plastics that will build on the federal government’s forthcoming single-use plastic ban.

“Environmental stewardship is of prime importance to our more than 81,000 members, and so we welcome the opportunity to provide input into the review of Saskatchewan’s recycling program,” says Rich Prophet, RTOERO’s chair of the board. “A sustainable future depends on responsible use of resources, conservation, and protecting our air, land and water. We need to maintain the viability of our ecosystems for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.”

The full response is available on the RTOERO website.

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, the organization is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. Members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. They believe in a better future, together.

RTOERO responds to government consultations as part of its Vibrant Voices advocacy program. The organization advocates for key issues affecting seniors and Canadians of any age.

Attachments