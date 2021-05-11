SurgePays, Inc. to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on May, 14 2021

BARTLETT, Tenn., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox will deliver his corporate presentation at 1:00pm ET on May 14, 2021.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Cox to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Company Contact:

Tony Evers CPA, CIA

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

847-648-7541

tevers@surgeholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

invest@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com