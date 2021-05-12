Press Release



Nokia appoints David Mulholland as Head of Investor Relations

12 May 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announces the appointment of David Mulholland as Head of Investor Relations. Currently Executive Director at UBS Global Research, David brings with him over a decade of experience as a research analyst and will start his new role at Nokia at the end of May 2021.

Previously Head of European Technology Hardware Research, David led the bank’s coverage of the sector and companies including ASML, Ericsson, Infineon, Nokia, Spirent and STMicroelectronics. His focus was on differentiated research to help investors better understand companies and industry trends.

As Head of Investor Relations, David will report to Marco Wirén, Nokia’s Chief Financial Officer, and lead the investor relations team working across Nokia’s portfolio. He will drive the company’s equity story, manage relationships with shareholders and work closely with the Global Leadership Team.

“I’m delighted to be joining Nokia. It’s a company that I’ve followed for many years and my aim is to further enhance the transparency and consistency of its communications with its shareholders and capital markets,” commented David Mulholland.

“David has extensive financial skills and has built excellent relationships with major investors over the years. He joins Nokia at an exciting time following our recent announcements about our new company set-up and strategy and I have no doubt he will be a strong addition to the Nokia team,” stated Marco Wirén, Chief Financial Officer, Nokia.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Matt Shimao who has held the Head of Investor Relations role for the last ten years. He has helped lead the company through some extraordinary times and I wish him all the best for the future,” concluded Wirén.

