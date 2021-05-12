Bright Mountain Media Features “Pregnancy IRL” and “Pregnancy Week by Week” in Two New Series on Women’s Health

Series focus on support, guidance and the real life experience of pregnancy

Boca Raton, FL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched a new series entitled “Pregnancy IRL” (In-Real-Life) exploring the topic of pregnancy covered across its websites and social media.

“Many jokes and memes during the pandemic and quarantine revolved around the prediction of ‘Corona Babies’—a baby boom that would come in 2021 as a result of being home far more than normal,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “Instead, studies show 2021 will be a ‘baby bust’, with about 13% less births in the U.S. compared to 2019. With ongoing concerns about the pandemic, vaccinations, and safely resuming activities, pregnant women are feeling more stress and experiencing less support than ever.

“In response, we decided to focus on this important time in a woman’s life with two cross-site and social media initiatives. From the moment that stick turns pink, a mother's world is changed forever. We believe moms-to-be deserve support, guidance, and, most importantly, the unfiltered truth when it comes to what to expect—and that’s exactly what we are giving them with ‘Pregnancy IRL”. From celebrity mom confessions to essays from our community of real moms, to a reimagined look at the week-by-week pregnancy experience, the series is all about those weeks and months leading into baby’s arrival.

“Coming in May we’re launching ‘Pregnancy Week by Week’ exclusively on Mom.com after months of work, research, and coordination between our editorial, art, and engineering teams. This series of resources for expecting moms will dive into the pregnancy experience week-by-week, with expert advice and updated graphics that show the size of a growing baby that don’t involve the overdone and boring fruit comparisons. We’ll break down what moms and parents in general can expect from this special time. And it will all be packaged in a user-friendly and beautifully illustrated format that pregnant moms will find easy to navigate and incredibly informative,” Smith concluded.

