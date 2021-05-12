Selling Power Magazine Names ValueSelling Associates a Top Sales Training Company for the 10th Consecutive Year

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected to Selling Power’s Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2021 list. According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever as salespeople adjust to selling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sales training has shifted drastically in the last 14 months,” says Gschwandtner. “Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training virtually. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients to reach and exceed sales goals during a difficult economy.”

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “We’re proud to be recognized once again by Selling Power as a leader in the sales training industry. Selling during the COVID-19 pandemic has had its share of challenges, but our re-imagined Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) offering has been able to provide high quality and engaging virtual sales training and coaching to help companies flourish and drive sales results.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology, the ValueSelling Framework®, that makes complex B2B selling simple by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with a company. Because the sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people use it. It helps organizations grow revenue, improve margins, and reduce costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top Sales Training company by both Selling Power and Training Industry, ValueSelling Associates is now proud to add Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader to that list.

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2021 list.

