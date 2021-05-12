Latitude Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Latitude is living their mission, as a learning platform that helps increase sales, decrease warranty costs and increase customer retention.

“LatitudeLearning®, their learning platform product satisfies the most stringent requirements in the extended enterprise partner learning space to receive this recognition. Latitude has taken their training platform beyond employee training and into managing partner training programs which offers a powerful tool for organizations that are dealing with geographically dispersed partners,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Latitude as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Latitude product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Latitude organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

“We are pleased to LatitudeLearning’s powerful learning platform has been recognized for the second year as Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. We believe that to be able to stand out among hundreds of other solutions providers is an accomplishment of its own,” said CEO Jeff Walter. "We further believe this milestone continues to reinforces LatitudeLearning’s position as a leader in providing product training to training managers that are seeking a learning platform that is designed for partner training."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Latitude offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Latitude and their offerings visit www.latitudelearning.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Latitude CG®

Latitude CG®, home of LatitudeLearning®, the partner learning platform is designed for the unique needs of partner training programs to train the people that Sell, Service and Use your products. Geographically dispersed partner networks have a level of organizational complexity that cannot be supported by an HR LMS. LatitudeLearning® was designed to support the complexity of partner training and give the visibility partner organizations need to training compliance and potential vulnerabilities when gaps exist. Partner organization need a learning management system that supports the complex needs of managing partners. Latitude has been providing solutions designed to manage training programs for companies globally for more than 30 years.

