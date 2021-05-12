VelocityEHS Adds Innovative Permit to Work and Contractor Management Capabilities with Acquisition of OneLook Systems

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of OneLook Systems, an Ireland-based enterprise safety and risk management software solution provider. The deal adds the OneLook Systems Control of Work solution, which includes Permit-to-Work, Contractor Management and Lockout/Tagout capabilities, to the award-winning VelocityEHS cloud software platform. These new capabilities extend the company’s suite of software solutions to further help managers in operations, process safety and maintenance roles enhance production reliability and operational safety.



“As the world’s most used Permit-to-Work and Contractor Safety Management software, OneLook Systems now joins the world’s most used EHS platform to strengthen our capabilities and affirm our commitment to delivering easy-to-use solutions to customers,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This acquisition is another important milestone for VelocityEHS as we expand our global reach and provide customers with the best options to simplify worksite safety and compliance. OneLook Systems is a fast-growing SaaS business that we believe will accelerate even faster as a solution under the VelocityEHS platform. We are thrilled to have the OneLook Systems team on-board and for the significant value they will help us bring to the EHS industry.”

According to independent analyst firm, Verdantix, 84 percent of EHS leaders reported a rise in their spending on operational excellence initiatives in 2020, with 49 percent recording double-digit increases. Increasingly enterprises are including Control of Work as part of their digitalization initiatives to address the heightened need surfaced by COVID-19 to have greater control over access to sites by contractors and visitors. As a result, Verdantix forecasts operational excellence software to be a $2 Billion market by 2024 with 9 percent annual growth rate.

“Demand for Permit-to-Work software has risen rapidly over the past few years as firms have increasingly realized the dual benefit of controlling real-time risks whilst improving the speed at which safe work can be completed,” said Malavika Tohani, Operational Excellence Research Director at Verdantix. “With OneLook Systems, VelocityEHS has made a strategic acquisition that not only strengthens its enterprise-wide platform offerings, but also enhances its capabilities to help users tackle new risk management challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Permit-to-Work is a business process to control hazardous work activities, such as welding or working in confined spaces, that have the potential to result in serious injuries or fatalities if risks are not mitigated. It involves a number of roles collaborating to create a permit that identifies safe procedures and a clear record that all foreseeable hazards have been considered. The process involves procedures to request, review, authorize, document and deconflict tasks. Timely and safe execution against permits is important to be able to restore production processes as quickly as possible. The OneLook Systems software streamlines this process by giving users greater visibility of all work and permit activity—including all approved, awaiting approval, closed, cancelled, and rejected permits—from a single source.

“We’re excited to be joining the VelocityEHS family,” said Pat King, CEO and co-founder of OneLook Systems. “Over the years, our deeply experienced team has built a highly functional but simple solution that the world’s top companies have come to trust for the safe management of work. Our combined strategies and solid track record in customer retention will enable us to strengthen VelocityEHS’ market-leading position providing best-in-breed software solutions to companies worldwide.”

Under the acquisition agreement, OneLook Systems will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of VelocityEHS from their current office location in Cork, Ireland.

With over 19,000 customers and 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

About OneLook Systems

OneLook Systems is a world leading provider of Permit To Work and Contractor Management software that provides facilities, EHS, compliance, engineering and manufacturing leaders with absolute certainty that every worker on site will be safe and compliant. Our best-in-class solutions are designed to help you streamline the end-to-end process of bringing people onto your site, issuing a permit to work, carrying out a job safety analysis / job hazard analysis, checking qualifications and insurance requirements as well as providing evidence of compliance.



Over the last 13 years OneLook Systems has become a key partner to hundreds of organisations and manufacturing / engineering sites in their drive to have absolute certainty that every contractor is compliant with their SOPs and conducting work safely. We are trusted by clients across manufacturing, food and beverage, life science, pharmaceutical and technology, stretching from California, USA to Wellington, New Zealand. We pride ourselves on being the software company that people love to work with.



OneLook Systems is headquartered in Cork, Ireland and has operations in the USA and Malaysia.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster through affordable software solutions that are quick to implement and are backed by unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environmental, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

