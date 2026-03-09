VelocityEHS Experts Selected to Lead Six Sessions at the World’s Largest Ergonomics Conference

CHICAGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, home to one of the industry’s deepest benches of certified ergonomists and AI scientists, will take a leading role at the Applied Ergonomics Conference, March 9-12, in Arlington, Texas, delivering six thought leadership sessions and showcasing the latest advancements in its Industrial Ergonomics solution.

“Ergonomics is no longer an ancillary business ‘side car.’ It is a business imperative. Over the last twenty-five years, the benefits of ergonomics have evolved beyond injury reduction initiatives and are now strategically integral to companies that get it,” said Blake McGowan, CPE, Sr. Principal Ergonomics Technical Fellow, VelocityEHS. “From manual, paper-based risk assessment tools to 3D motion capture assessment, and now to more advanced AI-powered risk analysis — Velocity has changed the game on how ergonomics is done and what it means to a company’s overall performance.”

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) remain the leading cause of workplace injuries, affecting 1.5 million workers and costing employers $18 billion annually.

“Those numbers make it clear that traditional manual risk assessment approaches alone aren’t enough,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, Sr. VP, Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS. “To move the needle, organizations need greater scalability, consistency, simplicity, and speed in how they assess risk. That’s why we continue investing in advanced analytics and AI— to prevent lifechanging injuries and reduce the operational and financial impact that follows.”

At booth #325, VelocityEHS experts will be available to showcase its expanding portfolio of AI-driven advancements, highlighting its data-driven ergonomics solution, including:

AI-Powered 3D Motion Capture: First introduced at AEC last year, the AI-driven 3D Motion Capture, within the Industrial Ergonomics Solution, identifies ergonomic-related injury risk factors and recommends corrective controls with greater precision than traditional 2D methods.



First introduced at AEC last year, the AI-driven 3D Motion Capture, within the Industrial Ergonomics Solution, identifies ergonomic-related injury risk factors and recommends corrective controls with greater precision than traditional 2D methods. VelocityAI and Velo: VelocityAI—the human-led AI platform developed and governed in-house—powers Vēlo, the embedded AI assistant that provides real-time guidance within workflows, enhancing consistency, speed, and decision-making across Industrial Ergonomics and broader EHS solutions within the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Solution.



Attendees of AEC will also receive an exclusive preview of the AI Hands & Wrists Assessment, powered by Vēlo, during select booth demonstrations, ahead of its Spring 2026 launch.

Hand and wrist injuries are among the leading causes of days away from work, in part because few modified or light duty alternatives exist when upper-extremity function is compromised.

“This first-of-its-kind AI capability allows us to detect subtle, repetitive exposure patterns that traditional observation methods can miss,” said Dr. Penfield. “It represents the next step in applying intelligent modeling to complex ergonomic challenges.”

Coming Soon

Following its Spring launch, VelocityEHS will showcase the capability live at the ASSP Safety Conference & Expo, taking place June 15–17, 2026, in Anaheim, California.

Thought Leadership

VelocityEHS subject matter experts will also present across six conference sessions, sharing insights on AI in ergonomics, building sustainable MSD prevention programs, ergonomics assessment requirements, pathways to certifications, and more. A complete schedule is available on the VelocityEHS event page.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com