NFM Lending Promotes Taylor Croy and Christopher Taylor to Co-Division Presidents, The Taylor Division of NFM Lending

LINTHICUM, MD, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce the promotion of Charlotte, NC Branch Managers, Taylor Croy and Christopher Taylor, to Co-Division Presidents, The Taylor Division of NFM Lending. In the three years that have passed since joining NFM, Croy and Taylor have added many talented and dedicated individuals to their team and made a name for the company in the Southeast region.

“Taylor and Chris have done an incredible job at building a first-class organization,” said NFM Lending President, Jan Ozga. “Their laser-focused execution has allowed them to triple in size in such a short period of time. If you want volume, then build a culture. They have become two of the industry's brightest stars, and it will be awesome to watch them grow with their winning approach to culture.”

“We are excited and honored to receive this promotion. We have worked to build a team of hardworking, likeminded professionals, with the ultimate goal of servicing our clients and referral partners at the highest level,” said Croy. “This promotion speaks volumes to the process we have built and the team that supports us. We appreciate the trust we’ve earned from NFM’s leadership team and their commitment to helping us continue our growth. The foundation has been set, but this is just the beginning. We’re extremely excited to see how far we go, and how many lives we positively impact moving forward.”

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

