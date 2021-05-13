Daxor Corporation Announces 61% Increase in Q1 2021 Sales Revenue and Further Acquisitions of its BVA-100® Blood Volume Analyzer by Leading Medical Centers Throughout the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced a Q1 2021 increase in revenue of 61% in its operating division on a year-over-year basis. In addition, the sales team has recorded the opening of five new customer accounts utilizing BVA and reports a growing pipeline of additional acquisitions of Daxor’s BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer slated for Q3 2021 at major medical centers across the U.S.



“Sales are accelerating as the COVID restrictions are relaxed at hospital centers, allowing our teams to resume on-site visits with customers, accelerating onboarding and the acquisition of our systems," said Jean Oertel, Vice President of Commercialization and Customer Experience. "We expect that we will have access to over 70% of our client hospitals by the end of Q2 2021. We anticipate that the ease of educating clinicians and providing hands-on training will further accelerate business in the ensuing quarters to come.”

"As our commercial uptake is increasing, we have added additional resources to our sales and marketing team, having hired and trained three additional product representatives to our in-house team as we also work to increase access through third-party distribution agreements as well,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor noted, “The increase in sales and sales team members fit well with our planned next-generation analyzer product development schedule, which includes production of both nuclear and novel fluorescing-based point-of-care testing devices over the next year. Our next-generation system promises to be even faster, easier, and expand use of our test into more clinical settings for more indications, which we anticipate will be well-received by our expanding customer base."

Daxor manufactures the BVA-100 blood test system which provides a simple, inexpensive, objective measurement of volume status and composition providing clinicians with actionable results to optimize fluid management and improve patient outcomes while driving substantial cost savings throughout the healthcare system.

